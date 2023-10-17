Black Diamond Tree Service Doubles Volume of Estimates in Six Months With New Tree Service Marketing Partnership
EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Diamond Tree Service is located in Port Angeles, Washington. This is a family owned/operated business that has been serving Clallam, Jefferson, and Kitsap Counties for over 5 years. The owner, Will Sullivan, takes pride in his work and maintains an excellent crew. Priorities are safety of people and property and satisfied clientele! Will started in logging as a very young man, then moved on to working for a railroad bridge building/repair company. He developed excellent skills and knew his calling was to be up in trees-the higher the better! He is a hands-on owner. Reviews reflect confidence in him and his company because of his knowledge of trees, his customer service, his well-trained crew, and the excellent service outcomes.
Black Diamond Tree Service began working with Tree Leads Today in early 2023 and we are so pleased to see our estimates doubled within 6 months! The marketing and marketing results are highly effective and the staff and owner of Tree Leads Today have taken the time to share sound advice and guidance in improving how Black Diamond Tree Service can make our company the premier tree service company on the beautiful Olympic Peninsula in the Pacific Northwest. A huge benefit of Tree Leads Today is the leads are exclusive to Black Diamond Tree Service for the geographic area we serve with our specialized services and those are followed up with a speedy response to clients.
For more information on tree removal-including danger trees; stump removal/grinding; pruning/limbing/trimming; and hedging services, please visit our website or call the office:
360-640-2924
www.olympicpeninsulatreeservice.com
We appreciate our many clients who have put their confidence in us and rewarded us with thank you’s, referrals, and great reviews. We also appreciate Tree Leads Today great customer service and an effective marketing partnership.
About Tree Leads Today (TLT):
TLT is a leading marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. Their geo-targeting and real-time lead responses have helped businesses like Dendy's Landscaping and Tree Removal achieve significant growth and success in a competitive market. To contact Tree Leads Today: https://www.TreeLeadsToday.com | (610) 227-6290.
Will Sullivan
