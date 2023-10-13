Garrisons Lake Fishing Pier Temporarily Closed

The Garrisons Lake aluminum fishing pier on the north side of the lake is to close Monday, Oct. 16 for repairs after having been damaged by a fallen tree during a recent storm, the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife announced today. Repairs are expected to be completed by end of week but are weather-dependent.

Garrisons Lake’s South Boat Ramp, pond, and shoreline fishing are unaffected by the pier’s closure and will remain open while repairs are made to the pier.

For more information about the fishing pier closure, please call the DNREC Fisheries Section at 302-739-9914.

About DNREC

