A&O SHEARMAN MERGER APPROVED

Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling partnerships vote overwhelmingly in support of merging to create the first fully integrated global elite law firm

London and New York, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

More than 99% of the votes cast at each firm were in favor of the merger.

A&O Shearman will be the only firm fluent in US law, English law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets in equal measure.

~3,950 lawyers and ~800 partners across 48 offices with combined revenues of approximately $3.5 billion and some of the greatest legal talent in the world.

Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling today announce that the partnerships of both firms have voted in favor of merging to create A&O Shearman. More than 99% of the votes cast at each firm were in favor of the merger – a powerful testament to the strength of the combination and partner support for it.

This merger will combine two of the world’s most prestigious law firms, with complementary strengths and cultures. Together, they will create an unparalleled firm with a forward-looking approach to delivering excellence and innovation for clients’ most complex matters. With a global offering of the highest quality, A&O Shearman will be ideally placed to provide local and cross-border support to clients as they navigate an increasingly complex legal, regulatory, and geopolitical environment. The firms will now embark on a period of active integration planning, while they work together toward final closing of the transaction, which is anticipated in or before May 2024.

Wim Dejonghe, Senior Partner at Allen & Overy, said: "This is a historic moment for both firms and our profession. We are delighted that our partners have voted so resoundingly in favor of this merger, which is a transformational step for the legal industry. We have long admired Shearman & Sterling for its outstanding reputation, talent, and client base, and we are confident that together we will create a truly exceptional global firm that will serve our clients’ needs in an increasingly complex and dynamic world."

Adam Hakki, Senior Partner at Shearman & Sterling, said: “Our partners have recognized and welcomed this unparalleled opportunity to combine our individual market leadership and brands to serve clients as an integrated global law firm, preeminent in all our markets. A&O Shearman will be a firm unlike any other in the world, built to achieve exceptional outcomes for our clients through an intentional focus on quality, excellence, and collaboration. We are creating a new industry leader, with truly global capabilities, and we are excited for what is to come.”

With combined experience advising many of the world's leading corporations and financial institutions, governments and governmental organizations, A&O Shearman has a distinguished heritage – reflecting Allen & Overy’s roots as a City of London firm founded in 1930 and Shearman & Sterling's founding in 1873 in New York City.

Further information on A&O Shearman can be found here: announcingaoss.com

Notes to editors

Allen & Overy LLP

Allen & Overy means Allen & Overy LLP and/or its affiliated undertakings. Allen & Overy LLP is a limited liability partnership registered in England and Wales with registered number OC306763. Allen & Overy (Holdings) Limited is a limited company registered in England and Wales with registered number 07462870. Allen & Overy LLP and Allen & Overy (Holdings) Limited are authorised and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority of England and Wales.

The term partner is used to refer to a member of Allen & Overy LLP or a director of Allen & Overy (Holdings) Limited or, in either case, an employee or consultant with equivalent standing and qualifications or an individual with equivalent status in one of Allen & Overy LLP's affiliated undertakings. A list of the members of Allen & Overy LLP and of the non-members who are designated as partners, and a list of the directors of Allen & Overy (Holdings) Limited, is open to inspection at our registered office at One Bishops Square, London E1 6AD.

Allen & Overy is an international legal practice with approximately 5,800 people, including some 590 partners, working in more than 40 offices worldwide. A current list of Allen & Overy offices is available at allenovery.com/locations.

www.allenovery.com

Shearman & Sterling LLP

Shearman & Sterling LLP is a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware. Shearman & Sterling (London) LLP is a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware for the practice of law in the United Kingdom. Shearman & Sterling is a partnership organized under the Hong Kong Partnership Ordinance and registered with the Law Society of Hong Kong for the practice of law in Hong Kong. Shearman & Sterling LLP practices in Italy in association with Studio Legale Associato Shearman & Sterling. Shearman & Sterling LLP operates in association with The Law Firm of Dr. Sultan Almasoud for the practice of law in Saudi Arabia.

www.shearman.com

Debbie Spitz Allen & Overy +44 20 3088 3464 Debbie.spitz@allenovery.com Leticia Correa Shearman & Sterling +44 20 7655 5636 Leticia.correa@shearman.com