Vending Machine Transition 

To Whom It May Concern:

The Massachusetts Department of Correction is in the process of replacing / modifying the vending machines at its institutions. This will result in the discontinuation of the cash to card system and a transition to a credit / debit card system. For specific information on the status of each institution's vending machines, please see postings within the institution's lobby / visiting areas. These postings will include information to obtain refunds if you still have funds on a vending card.

We appreciate your patience with this process as it is ongoing. 

