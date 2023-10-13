Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,205 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,671 in the last 365 days.

Professional Learning: The Rural Experience in America Project

Community Civics through Historical Inquiry (K-12 grade educators)

Funded by a grant from the Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Sources program, NCHE is proud to announce a 3-part colloquium for teachers focusing on Rural America. These free professional learning opportunities will help teachers develop place-based interdisciplinary units that connect students to their rural communities.  Additionally, the Maine Department of Education will be hosting a bi-weekly professional learning community to support educators through these NCHE modules.  The PLC will incorporate the work developed by the MDOE interdisciplinary instruction specialists.

The program is designed to:

  • connect teachers with the Library Congress’s collections on rural history and with local rural historical societies so they can situate local history in the larger human experience
  • support teachers in the design and implementation of works of public value that connect rural students to their community’s history
  • engage rural teachers in a deep examination of rural history and the impact of change on children, families, and communities
  • The Right Question Institute will be leading a 4-week session on the Question Formulation Technique (QFT) with a focus on working with rural students

Educators may complete all or part of the 3-part colloquium.

  • Part A – Self-paced online courses:  the Library of Congress’ 6-week module course: Teaching with Primary Sources Basics; the Right Question Institute 4-week module course: Teaching Students to Ask Their Own Primary Source Questions (Dec 1-March 31)
  • Part B – Participate in three online synchronous Saturday professional development sessions led by historians, educational specialists, and master teachers (March 23, April 20, May 11)
  • Part C – Apply for a Summer Colloquium. Teachers and community partners will learn from historians and build civic connections to develop a plan for implementing a public history project in their community.
    • July 24-26 Washington, DC Travel reimbursement available

Register here for these NCHE events.

When you register with NCHE, you will receive a follow-up from the Maine DOE to register into our Maine PLC.

For more information, please contact Jaime Beal, Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist, at  jaime.beal@maine.gov.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Professional Learning: The Rural Experience in America Project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more