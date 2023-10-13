Professional Learning: The Rural Experience in America Project

Community Civics through Historical Inquiry (K-12 grade educators)
Funded by a grant from the Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Sources program, NCHE is proud to announce a 3-part colloquium for teachers focusing on Rural America. These free professional learning opportunities will help teachers develop place-based interdisciplinary units that connect students to their rural communities. Additionally, the Maine Department of Education will be hosting a bi-weekly professional learning community to support educators through these NCHE modules. The PLC will incorporate the work developed by the MDOE interdisciplinary instruction specialists.
The program is designed to:
- connect teachers with the Library Congress’s collections on rural history and with local rural historical societies so they can situate local history in the larger human experience
- support teachers in the design and implementation of works of public value that connect rural students to their community’s history
- engage rural teachers in a deep examination of rural history and the impact of change on children, families, and communities
- The Right Question Institute will be leading a 4-week session on the Question Formulation Technique (QFT) with a focus on working with rural students
Educators may complete all or part of the 3-part colloquium.
- Part A – Self-paced online courses: the Library of Congress’ 6-week module course: Teaching with Primary Sources Basics; the Right Question Institute 4-week module course: Teaching Students to Ask Their Own Primary Source Questions (Dec 1-March 31)
- Part B – Participate in three online synchronous Saturday professional development sessions led by historians, educational specialists, and master teachers (March 23, April 20, May 11)
-
Part C – Apply for a Summer Colloquium. Teachers and community partners will learn from historians and build civic connections to develop a plan for implementing a public history project in their community.
- July 24-26 Washington, DC Travel reimbursement available
Register here for these NCHE events.
When you register with NCHE, you will receive a follow-up from the Maine DOE to register into our Maine PLC.
For more information, please contact Jaime Beal, Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist, at jaime.beal@maine.gov.