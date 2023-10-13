Submit Release
EIB provides €30 million to projects in war-torn Ukraine

On 12 October, the European Investment Bank (EIB) confirmed the delivery to Ukraine of €30.7 million as part of the Bank’s Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response package. 

The delivery is supported by an EU guarantee and intended to enhance the country’s municipal infrastructure and urban public transport, along with a commitment to further financial support by the end of the year.

This financing will address the urgent modernisation needs of Kyiv, Odesa, Lviv, Lutsk, and Sumy. It includes €22 million allocated to secure the purchase of new, environmentally friendly, Ukrainian-built trolleybuses and trams in Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa. The remaining €8.74 million is channelled into facilitating key municipal developments, such as rehabilitating the Hrybovychi landfill and solid waste management facility in Lviv, introducing energy efficiency measures in Sumy’s kindergartens, and enhancing water supply and sewerage systems in Lutsk.

“Whether it’s about a new tram connection or enhancing local services, everything we do is directed towards facilitating economic recovery and bringing back normality to the daily lives of war-shattered Ukrainian people,” EIB President Werner Hoyer said. 

The EIB offered immediate relief to Ukraine, disbursing €1.7 billion of financing since 2022 to help finance emergency repairs to the country’s infrastructure damaged by Russian bombing. The EU bank also provided a €4 billion credit line to support the integration of refugees from Ukraine in EU countries.

