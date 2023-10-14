OnlineCheckWriter.com Enables Receivers to Accept Payment as they Prefer from Wallet

Accept wallet payments as checks, ACH, wire transfers, and virtual cards cost effectively

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com, a leading B2B payment platform, introduced a solution allowing users to receive wallet payments in various forms, including mail checks, ACH, wire transfers, and virtual cards. This innovative feature transforms the user experience by streamlining financial transactions and improving efficiency.

OnlineCheckWriter.com offers a firm platform with enhanced security through state-of-the-art encryption and data protection, ensuring that users' financial information is always safeguarded. The platform provides this cutting-edge solution to its users, providing a valuable tool for modern financial transactions for business owners, freelancers, or individuals. This feature simplifies platform usage for users with limited technological knowledge, saving them time and effort.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilBank.com, and ZilMoney.com, is a leading provider of business payment solutions. OnlineCheckWriter.com seamlessly integrates with popular accounting software, which improves user experience, making financial management and payments more efficient for businesses and individuals.

OnlineCheckWriter.com allows users to select from various payment methods and specify the recipient's preference, including ACH, printed checks, email checks, mailed checks, wire transfers, payment links, and more. The platform also offers a feature called Positive Pay to prevent check fraud. Businesses share their list of cleared checks with their banks and cross-check them with outgoing payments. This system swiftly identifies unauthorized checks as possible scams and alerts the company. Automating positive pay saves time, and money, guards against fraud, and strengthens financial control.

OnlineCheckWriter.com has over 750,000 users and has processed over $50 billion in transactions. It is a user-friendly platform with payment services that make it poised for future growth and global expansion.