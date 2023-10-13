Hawai‘i Department of Health appoints Kenneth Luke as administrator of Hawai‘i State Hospital

Posted on Oct 12, 2023 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) has selected Kenneth Luke, MD as the new administrator of the Hawai‘i State Hospital. Dr. Luke begins his appointment on Monday, October 16, 2023 and will lead Hawai‘i’s only forensic psychiatric hospital. He served as the interim hospital administrator since May of 2023.

“Ken has a broad array of professional experience in Hawai‘i. His familiarity with our state’s mental health system, as well as his past work in the private sector, make him an excellent selection as the new administrator for the Hawai‘i State Hospital,” said Marian Tsuji, DOH deputy director for Behavioral Health. “We all look forward to working with him in his new role at the hospital.”

Dr. Luke was born and raised in Hawai‘i, earned his medical degree from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, and is board-certified psychiatrist.

He will oversee the full operations of the hospital and its team of more than 600 employees, in collaboration with a team of four associate administrators responsible for organizational and support services, clinical services, nursing services, and quality management.

# # #