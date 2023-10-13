HALLOWEEN COOKIE POP OREO® POPCORN SPOOKTACULAR SPECIAL EDITION IS BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND FOR OCTOBER 2023

The Flavorful Popcorn Halloween Edition, Made With Real Cookie Pieces and Topped With Orange Drizzle Is currently Available Nationwide in 5.25oz Size Bags

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrate this year’s Halloween with the return once again of SNAX-Sational Brands’ spooktacular season Favorite! The special Halloween flavor edition of Cookie Pop OREO® popcorn made with real OREO® cookie pieces, drizzled to perfection with orange colored creme, is currently back on shelves. This year the Halloween special flavor is available for purchase at HEB, SAFEWAY-ALBERTSONS, Schnuck’s, Publix’s, and SaveMart and e-commerce retailers. Please check our store locator for these retailers and more at www.cookiepopcandypop.com for $3.99 in 5.25oz size bags.



Halloween Cookie Pop, made with real OREO® cookie pieces, is always the highly anticipated limited edition offering that does not disappoint with its delicious combo of both salty and sweet flavors, with each piece drizzled to perfection with orange colored creme. The perfect Halloween treat for entertaining at home with close family and friends, pairing with scary movie marathons.



“Halloween is one of America’s favorite holidays, so we are excited to be able to partner with our friends at Mondelez on Cookie Pop OREO® Halloween edition for the third consecutive year to share this in-demand flavor profile yet again with snack lovers and trick ‘or’ treaters nationwide.” - Adam Cohen, Chief Marketing Officer, SNAX-Sational Brands Group



SNAX-Sational Brands’ premiere popcorn offering, the triple threat inclusive of Cookie Pop, Candy Pop and Cereal Pop, continues to be the innovative popcorn snacking leader combining everyone’s favorite treats. The ready-to-eat popcorn features America’s cookie, candy and cereal favorites, yielding the perfect, must-have snack creation for consumers of all ages.

The better-for-you-snack is made 100% in the U.S. with non-GMO corn, is low in sodium and only 150 calories per serving. The popular, low-calorie, cookie, candy and cereal-coated brand was also named a “Top 20 Snack” by Buzzfeed and continues to garner attention amongst consumers, media, influencers and celebrities, such as Cardi B., Lance Bass, Joey King, Foodgod, David Dobrik, Mario Lopez, Kevin Hart.

The full line of flavor varieties that include Cookie Pop made with OREO® cookie pieces, Cookie Pop made with NUTTER BUTTER® and Cookie Pop made with CHIPS AHOY!® cookie pieces, Candy Pop made with M&M’s® Minis candy pieces, Candy Pop made with SNICKERS®, Candy Pop made with Sour Patch Kids®, Candy Pop made with TWIX® candy pieces, Candy Pop made with Butterfinger® candy pieces, plus Cereal Pop made with FRUITY PEBBLES® and Cereal Pop made with COCOA PEBBLES®.

As part of the brand's ongoing “SnackGiving” initiative, a portion of proceeds from all sales of all flavor varieties also continue to benefit The Ryan Seacrest Foundation and their efforts with their Children’s Hospitals network nationwide. The Seacrest Studios across the United States makes it possible for children and teens to get behind the camera and mic to develop, star and interact in original TV and radio programming during their hospital stays. A portion of proceeds from all popcorn bag sales are donated to the foundation.

ABOUT COOKIE POP, CANDY POP, CEREAL POP

SNAX-Sational Brands premiere popcorn brands, Cookie Pop and Candy Pop, are composed of the popular Cookie Pop and Candy Pop varieties. Since its debut, it has become America’s #1 popcorn brand, featuring flavors such as Cookie Pop made with OREO® cookie pieces, Cookie Pop made with NUTTER BUTTER® and Cookie Pop made with CHIPS AHOY!® cookie pieces, Candy Pop made with M&M’s® Minis candy pieces, Candy Pop made with SNICKERS®, Candy Pop made with Sour Patch Kids®, Candy Pop made with TWIX® candy pieces, Candy Pop made with Butterfinger® candy pieces, plus Cereal Pop made with FRUITY PEBBLES® and Cereal Pop made with COCOA PEBBLES®. They are the leader in the industry as a sweet & savory pioneer, combining delicious signature candy flavors and cookie coatings with low-sodium, non-GMO corn, at only 150 calories per serving. The combination has become the go-to snacking item at both Hollywood premieres and at-home movie watching. With retail partners such as Target, Costco, Sam’s Club, Walmart, Hy-Vee, Costco, Kroger, Ralphs, Publix, Food4Less, Five Below, and Stater Bros. SNAX-Sational Brands Group premiere popcorn brand introduced its newest portfolio expansion in February 2023, Cereal Pop, joining sister brands Cookie Pop and Candy Pop as America’s #1 popcorn treat, featuring flavors Cereal Pop made with FRUITY PEBBLES® and Cereal Pop made with COCOA PEBBLES®.

Sales Inquiries: Chris Orland - chris@snaxsationalbrands.com | Snax-Sational Brands, LLC

https://www.cookiepopcandypop.com | www.snaxsationalbrands.com |

OREO and the OREO Wafer Design are trademarks of Mondelēz International group, used under license.