The Mortgage Calculator Launches Artificial Intelligence Assistant CALVIN to Assist Borrowers and Loan Officers Using AI

We have built our own proprietary software so integrating artificial intelligence was an obvious next step for us. We are excited because this is just the very beginning, the sky is the limit with AI” — Nicholas Hiersche - President

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mortgage Lender, The Mortgage Calculator is using artificial intelligence to power the loan origination process. The Mortgage Calculator's proprietary software is now infused with a mortgage AI assistant called CALVIN. CALVIN helps clients with any questions they may have, while also helping loan officers originate loans in The Mortgage Calculator's software system. Loan Officers can run dual automated underwriting in the software and CALVIN will use artificial intelligence to select the best option for the client's scenario. CALVIN also helps keep loans in compliance through every step of the process as the AI assistant will detect changes that may result in compliance issues and coaches the loan officer on how to address it.

Whether a consumer just needs a mortgage calculator or an entire loan done, CALVIN AI is ready to assist. With the development of artificial intelligence, the mortgage process will continue to be streamlined more and more. The Mortgage Calculator is at the forefront of the mortgage industry being powered by AI. New developments and features of CALVIN AI are being integrated into The Mortgage Calculator and will be announced soon.

About The Mortgage Calculator:

The Mortgage Calculator is a licensed Mortgage Lender (NMLS #2377459) that specializes in using technology to enable borrowers to access both Conventional and Non-QM mortgage loan programs with over 100 banks and partners. Using The Mortgage Calculator proprietary technology, borrowers can instantly price and quote thousands of mortgage loan programs in just a few clicks. The Mortgage Calculator technology also enables borrowers to instantly complete a full loan application and upload documents to our AI powered software to get qualified in just minutes, not days! Our team of over 350 licensed Mortgage Loan Originators can assist our customers with Conventional, FHA, VA and USDA mortgages as well as access thousands of mortgage programs using Alternative Income Documentation such as Bank Statement Mortgages, P&L Mortgages, Asset Based Mortgage Programs, No Ratio CDFI Loan Programs, DSCR Investor Mortgages, Commercial Mortgages, Fix and Flip Mortgages and thousands more! Our Mortgage Loan Originators are trained to be loan consultants to guide borrowers throughout the entire loan process. A licensed Loan Officer is only a phone call or zoom meeting away and always available to assist borrowers throughout the loan application process all the way to closing. To apply for a mortgage, please visit the mortgage calculator at https://themortgagecalculator.com

