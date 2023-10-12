Statement of Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Regarding Continued Precautions Being Taken in New Jersey Due to the Terrorist Attacks in Israel

Since the terrorist attacks in Israel on Saturday, my office has been in regular communication with the FBI and our federal partners, the 21 County Prosecutors, and law enforcement leaders across this state, as well as community and religious leaders. It is our highest priority to keep the residents of the State of New Jersey safe during this time of increased tension, social media activity, and peaceful gatherings.

While we are aware of the call to violence against the Jewish community for tomorrow that has circulated online, there are no specific threats to safety in New Jersey. Nevertheless, law enforcement will continue to patrol sensitive areas – particularly houses of worship for both the Jewish and Islamic faiths, large gathering places, and our schools and other educational institutions – to ensure that everyone feels safe and secure in their communities. Law enforcement will be taking other steps – some that will be noticeable and others that may be taken out of view – and all out of an abundance of caution. We continue to call upon New Jersey residents to be extra vigilant, and if you see suspicious activity, please report it to your local authorities without delay. No information is too insignificant to report, and we take every piece of information seriously.

Please know that we will continue to work together and in the event that New Jersey’s threat level increases or that additional precautions need to be put in place, we will communicate those clearly through the appropriate channels.

We remain steadfast in our efforts to ensure that our state is not home to hate, intolerance, or violence. We stand in solidarity with our Israeli and Jewish family, friends and neighbors, as we grieve the loss of so many innocent lives lost in the atrocious terrorist attacks on Israel. And we pray for all innocent civilians who face the horrors of war.

###