Report on the degree of achievement during the year 2021 of the action plan for the implementation of the national strategy to prevent and combat violence against women and violence in the family for the years 2018-2023 during year 2021

In order to implement the provisions of art. 6 of Government Decision no. 281/2018, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection (MoLSP) ensured the process of monitoring the implementation of the action plan of the National Strategy to prevent and combat violence against women and violence in the family for the years 2018-2023, during 2021.

In order to prepare the monitoring report, the MoLSP undertook the following actions:

• Collection and generalization of information presented by public authorities/institutions, non-governmental organizations, as well as development partners;

• Analysis of alternative sources of information (studies, reports, web pages of public authorities/institutions and organizations active in the field);

• Finalizing the report and placing it on the MoLSP’s web page.

The report included the information that refers to the de facto situation of 46 actions included for the 2 years of implementation of the targeted Action Plan. Each action is approached separately, the degree of achievement being appreciated.

Report on the degree of achievement during the year 2021 of the Action Plan for the implementation of the National Strategy to prevent and combat violence against women and violence in the family for the years 2018-2023. Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Moldova, Chisinau, 2022.