Allowable annual cut reduced in Lillooet Timber Supply Area

CANADA, October 12 - British Columbia’s chief forester has set a new allowable annual cut (AAC) level for the Lillooet Timber Supply Area (TSA).

The new AAC for the Lillooet TSA is 375,000 cubic metres. This is a 34% reduction from the previous AAC, while remaining 9% above 2016-2021 harvesting levels. The change brings the AAC in line with recent harvesting levels; supports old growth management areas, riparian areas, and wildlife habitat areas; and accounts for First Nations cultural heritage resources and practices.

Within this AAC, there are two partitions specified that support sustainable use of timber resources: a maximum of 300,000 cubic metres from live trees; and a maximum of 180,000 cubic metres from live trees where the ground is sloped less than 40% to ensure the sustainable harvest of areas with easier access.

As well, to encourage the continued harvest of trees killed by the mountain pine beetle outbreak, the ongoing spruce bark beetle outbreak and by wildfire, the chief forester added 75,000 cubic metres from dead trees to the AAC.

Prior to creating the AAC determination, the chief forester met separately with representatives from First Nations, tenure holders and local governments. The determination considers interests identified by First Nations, including the protection of cultural heritage resources for cultural survival and the impact of climate change on water, berry gathering and sustenance hunting. The Lillooet TSA overlaps the territory of four First Nations: St’at’imc, Nlaka’pamux, Secwepemc and Tsilhqot’in.

The chief forester’s AAC determination is an independent professional judgment based on information ranging from technical forestry reports, First Nations consultations and public input to the government’s social and economic objectives.

Under the Forest Act, the chief forester must determine the AAC in each of the province’s 37 timber supply areas and 33 tree farm licences at least once every 10 years. The new AAC for the Lillooet TSA takes effect immediately.