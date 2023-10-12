TTAL champions sport tourism at Tobago Football Masters Tournament

The Tobago Tourism Agency Limited (TTAL) is proud to announce its pivotal role as a sponsor of the highly anticipated 8th annual Tobago Masters Football Tournament, hosted from October 12 to 15, 2023 under the theme “Welcome to Sporting Paradise”. This sponsorship of what has been dubbed “the Caribbean’s biggest Fete Match Weekend Tournament” underscores the Agency’s commitment to positioning Tobago as a premier destination in the fast-growing sports tourism niche.

As a cornerstone event spanning four days, the Tobago Masters Football Tournament has evolved into one of the Caribbean’s foremost sporting extravaganzas. Drawing teams from Barbados, Guyana, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, the United States of America, and Canada to Tobago’s unspoilt shores, the tournament boasts the participation of 36 teams, each with 22 registered players. Anticipated attendance exceeds 2,300 participants and spectators, promising to make this tournament a highlight on the Caribbean sporting calendar.

TTAL’s support of SW Touring Limited, the hosts of the tournament, seamlessly aligns with its multifaceted mandate. The Agency aims to position Tobago as a vibrant sport tourism hub, strategically tracking geographical data and quantifying the economic impact of the event. Beyond economic considerations, TTAL also seeks to harness the potential of the football tournament to foster cultural exchange, encouraging participants to share their experiences on social media to amplify the reach of the “Tobago beyond” brand.

This sponsorship stands as a testament to TTAL’s proactive approach in the development and promotion of Tobago through strategic partnerships that align with their roadmap for growth. The success of this collaboration is anticipated to resonate not only with participants and supporters but also with a global audience seeking authentic, enriching travel experiences.

TTAL invites all to experience the fusion of sport, culture, and paradise at the Tobago Masters Football Tournament. Find out more about the event online at https://www.facebook.com/swtouringltd