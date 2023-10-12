Media Advisory: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for new Ammunition Supply Point at Camp Guernsey

What: The Wyoming Army National Guard is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of a new Ammunition Supply Point Administration Building in the Camp Guernsey North Training Area. This $1,600,000, 2,400 square feet administration facility will enhance the effectiveness, security, and safety of the ASP mission to support training operations and Soldier readiness.

Who: The Wyoming Army National Guard. For more information, please contact Capt. Chelby Rush at 307-772-5322 or chelby.k.rush.mil@army.mil

When: Oct. 26, 2023, at 11 a.m.

Where: Camp Guernsey North Training Area ASP. Drive East on US-26 from Guernsey for 0.5 miles, turn left onto WY-270 North for 5.3 miles, turn left onto WY-317 South for 1.3 miles, and turn right on Emigrant Hill Rd for 0.3 miles. The destination is on the right.

How: Media is invited to attend the ceremony. Media, please R.S.V.P. by Oct. 23, to Chief Warrant Officer 4 Nathan Galloway at 307-772-5309 or nathan.t.galloway.mil@army.mil. We hope you can join us and look forward to seeing you.