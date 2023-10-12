Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,250 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for new Ammunition Supply Point at Camp Guernsey

What: The Wyoming Army National Guard is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of a new Ammunition Supply Point Administration Building in the Camp Guernsey North Training Area. This $1,600,000, 2,400 square feet administration facility will enhance the effectiveness, security, and safety of the ASP mission to support training operations and Soldier readiness.

Who: The Wyoming Army National Guard. For more information, please contact Capt. Chelby Rush at 307-772-5322 or chelby.k.rush.mil@army.mil

When: Oct. 26, 2023, at 11 a.m.

Where: Camp Guernsey North Training Area ASP. Drive East on US-26 from Guernsey for 0.5 miles, turn left onto WY-270 North for 5.3 miles, turn left onto WY-317 South for 1.3 miles, and turn right on Emigrant Hill Rd for 0.3 miles. The destination is on the right.

How: Media is invited to attend the ceremony. Media, please R.S.V.P. by Oct. 23, to Chief Warrant Officer 4 Nathan Galloway at 307-772-5309 or nathan.t.galloway.mil@army.mil. We hope you can join us and look forward to seeing you.

You just read:

Media Advisory: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for new Ammunition Supply Point at Camp Guernsey

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more