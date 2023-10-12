Two Wisconsin Local Food Purchase Assistance Program Grants Accepting Applications Through November 22​​

Submit Release
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 12, 2023

Media Contacts:

Marbleseed: Alexandria Baker, Communications and Development Manager | (715) 778-5775 ext. 700 | alexandria.baker@marbleseed.org

DATCP: Neal Patten, Public Information Officer | (608) 440-0294 | neal.patten@wisconsin.gov 

MADISON – Two Wisconsin Local Food Purchase Assistance (WI LFPA) Program grants are accepting applications through November 22, 2023. These two grants, the Direct-to-Farmer grant and the Community Partners grant, are funded through a cooperative agreement between the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service. To apply, visit wilocalfood.org.

Direct-to-Farmer Grant

Grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 will be available for Wisconsin farm businesses. Contracts will include price agreements for pre-season projected products, pre-season payment schedules, product quality, as well as procurement and distribution procedures. The Direct-to-Farmer grant will be administered by Marbleseed. For additional information on the Direct-to-Farmer grant, email info@marbleseed.org.

Community Partners Grant

Projects from $30,000 to $300,000 will be awarded through a competitive grant process for non-profit and community organizations to purchase Wisconsin-grown, raised, or minimally-processed food to distribute at no cost to underserved communities in Wisconsin. The Community Partners grant is administered by DATCP. For additional information on the Community Partner grant, email katie.kracht@wisconsin.gov.

DATCP will host an informational webinar on the Direct-to-Farmer grant and the Community Partners grant at 11 a.m. on October 20, 2023. To register, visit https://www.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/vJItf-itrTkuHHjHbRjBdKb8mr8aLoq0NkM.

About the WI LFPA Program 
DATCP has a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service for the WI LFPA Program. The program aims to strengthen local food systems, support Wisconsin farmers, and distribute fresh nutritious foods to underserved communities. 

DATCP is collaboratively working with producers, distributors, food security organizations, and tribal partners to provide program development, coordinate transportation and logistics, and procure food from local producers through partnership with Marbleseed, Wisconsin Farmers Union, and the Wisconsin Food Hub Cooperative. For more information on the WI LFPA Program, visit wilocalfood.org.

