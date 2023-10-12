PRESS RELEASE: Texas Comptroller Visits Roscoe Wind Complex for Good for Texas Tour: Energy Edition

TEXAS, October 12 - October 12, 2023 Texas Comptroller Visits Roscoe Wind Complex for Good for Texas Tour: Energy Edition (ROSCOE) — On his Good for Texas Tour: Energy Edition, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today visited the Roscoe Wind Complex, which is owned by RWE and made up of four wind farms spread across 100,000 acres and four counties. “Texas has led the U.S. in wind energy over the past 17 years, largely because its abundant space and optimal wind conditions make it an ideal location to capture this resource,” Hegar said. “In 2023, wind represented 28.6 percent of Texas’ energy generation, second to natural gas (41.8 percent). There are 239 wind-related projects in Texas and more than 15,300 wind turbines, the most of any state in the country. “The Roscoe Wind Complex is collectively one of the largest wind farms in the United States,” Hegar said. “The wind farm in Roscoe alone, which is the second-largest wind farm in Texas, has 627 wind turbines and is capable of providing wind-generated energy to more than 194,000 homes annually.” During his Good for Texas Tour: Energy Edition, Hegar is spotlighting information his office has gathered about Texas’ energy sectors. He is touring some of the state’s key power entities, meeting with company officials and local community members to hear more about the challenges and successes in energy generation, management and planning. Wind power generation surpassed the state’s nuclear generation for the first time in 2014 and exceeded coal-fired generation for the first time in 2020. In 2022, there were 26,135 Texas jobs in wind-related electric power generation. And in 2021, wind jobs contributed $1.7 billion in gross domestic product to the Texas economy. The Roscoe wind farms are in Nolan, Mitchell, Fisher and Scurry counties. Since 2008, the farms have combined to remit over $92 million in local taxes. For more information on the tour, including in-depth data on Texas energy, visit the Comptroller's website.