Security Alert – U.S. Embassy – Amman (October 12, 2023)

Event: The U.S. Embassy is closely monitoring the security situation in Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank. U.S. citizens are advised to check Israeli and Jordanian government websites to determine if border crossings are open prior to your travel, as they may close or be closed at any time for an unknown duration.

In the past, security incidents in Israel and Gaza have led to protests or large gatherings in neighboring countries. Demonstrations in Jordan over the last few days, while larger than usual, have been peaceful. Demonstrations are likely to continue in the same areas (Al Kalouty Mosque and Grand Husseini Mosque in Amman) over the coming days. Travelers may see host nation security forces and presence of checkpoints on main roads, particularly on the Dead Sea Highway, but potentially anywhere in Jordan. We encourage travelers to follow instructions from local law enforcement authorities. U.S. citizens are advised to avoid large crowds and protests or to expeditiously move away from them, and to turn around and seek an alternate route around any road closings.