Sep 11, 2023

by: Joshua Wilson, Mississippi Business Journal

North Mississippi will celebrate years of technological progress — and make plans to continue that momentum — at a two-day event in early October.

Digital Innovation is set for Oct. 3-4 at the Cadence Bank Arena and Conference Center in Tupelo. The event is organized by MEGAPOP and will feature speakers, vendors, continuing education and networking opportunities, and a splicing challenge.

The purpose of the event, according to MEGAPOP President Morgan Baldwin, is to acknowledge years of innovation and to build for future successes in the ever-changing digital sector.

“North Mississippi is now one of the most-wired rural regions in the country, and that’s because of all the work that many, many people have put in,” he said. “We want to celebrate that, and we want to provide tools for people to succeed in the digital age. We also want to give them a glimpse of what’s to come … what’s coming in technology.”

The region has long led Mississippi in digital innovation, Baldwin said. He pointed to its widespread broadband internet access as an example. The area has more than 16,000 miles of fiber, providing service to nearly 219,000 homes and a vast number of businesses.

He said those efforts have been led by C Spire and local electric cooperatives, with MEGAPOP, a nonprofit organization founded in 2003, helping pave the way and advocating for increased broadband access throughout the area.

“C Spire partnered with MEGAPOP back in 2005 to build the original fiber ring,” Baldwin said. “So, they’ve been building fiber here for quite some time. And then, when legislation passed (in 2019) so that the co-ops could provide fiber to their customers, that opened up the door for that last mile. They’ve built really, really quick … and have done a fantastic job.”

Keynote speakers for the inaugural Digital Innovation event include Scott Klososky, founder of Future Point of View, a technology strategy and cybersecurity firm, and Brett Johnson, who is known as “The Original Internet Godfather.”

Prior to founding his firm, Klososky built an early webcasting media company, which he sold in 1999 for $115 million. Johnson, a former member of the FBI’s 10 Most-Wanted Fugitives list, has left his life of crime behind and is now a cybersecurity and identity theft consultant as well as a public speaker.

“Our keynote speakers are going to be great,” Baldwin said. “They’re two different personalities. Scott Klososky has a wealth of knowledge, and he’ll be talking about where we’re going as well as cybersecurity. Brett Johnson has a unique background, and I think he’ll bring an interesting take. I’ve heard from some folks that have seen him speak, and they said he’s really good — very dynamic and entertaining, but also full of information on cybersecurity.”

Other speakers include Chris Hussey, director of marketing, products and services at Renasant Bank; Jerry Spencer, a professional esports player; and Brian Hopkins, deputy chief information officer for academic technology at the University of Mississippi.

A unique aspect of the event is its splicing rodeo, where high school students will have the opportunity to get hands-on training in fiber splicing techniques.

“So, we hear all the time that our co-ops and C Spire need splicers, and that’s a really good job, with a starting salary of around $50,000 a year,” Baldwin said. “We’re partnering with Tombigbee Electric Power Association — and Ole Miss is sending over one of its splicers — and we’re going to train high school students. They’ll then compete on who is the best splicer, and the winner gets a scholarship to that program at Northeast Mississippi Community College.”

He said he is looking forward to a successful event.

“We’re excited to bring in people with various sets of knowledge and to share that knowledge,” Baldwin said.

Individual tickets for the event are $199, while student tickets are $50. They may be purchased at digitalinnovation.org or at the door on the day of the event.

