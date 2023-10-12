South Dakota Department of Social Services selects DatamanUSA to provide Temporary Professional Staff Services

DatamanUSA LLC, is a leader in providing comprehensive staffing services. DatamanUSA to support DSS for an array of projects including Information Systems, Project Management Support and Administrative Support DatamanUSA has 23 years of experience in providing IT Professional Services

PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS) entered into a professional services agreement with DatamanUSA LLC to secure professional services to support and enhance activities of the department including, but not limited to DSS administered programs and Divisions such as the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP), Weatherization, Child Care Services, Child Protection Services, Child Support Services, Behavioral Health Services including community based, correctional-based, and inpatient psychiatric, Human Services Center (HSC), and programs and services related to finance.

The award is intended to support an array of projects including Information Systems, Project Management Support and Administrative Support.

Dataman understands the unique nature of government technology programs having worked with State, Local and Federal government organizations. Dataman has provided both technology, management consulting and managed services for hundreds of public sector and commercial clients throughout the past 23 years. Dataman has been, or are currently, under contract more than a dozen City and local government agencies as well and transportation agencies (airports, seaports, public transportation rail, bus, demand transit, paratransit) for the delivery of management consulting services, technical consulting services, staffing and managed services.

Nidhi Saxena, President, DatamanUSA LLC, says, “South Dakota is a priority client for Dataman as we have served multiple organizations including Bureau of Information and Telecommunications, Application Development Division; Department of Motor Vehicles and others. Dataman has its local presence with office in Sioux Falls, SD, making it easily approachable and accessible for any communication and support to the State of South Dakota. We understand the dichotomy “to do more with less” and our combined practice offers a full spectrum of solutions specific to the needs of Cities, Counties, State Agencies, and other institutions. ”

About DatamanUSA

With more than 23 years in business, Dataman has the extensive, broad-based technical expertise required to deliver rapid solutions that are practical and customized for each application including the multi-platform (client/server and web) software applications, databases, systems support, such as Systems Development, Enterprise Architecture, IT Product, Project Management, Processes and Tools support and Infrastructure (server, application hosting etc.) support. Dataman continues to keep abreast of latest technology trends and methodologies and has successfully continued to provide state-of- the-art services to its customers. To know more about DatamanUSA, click here.