Register Now for Alternative Education Association Fall Conference

The Alternative Education Association (AEA) of Maine is excited to announce a Fall Conference on November 9th at the University of Maine Augusta from 9:30 am – 1:30 am with the theme, “Circle Up!”

The AEA Fall Conference will be based on circle discussions at tables with different themes, where you can sit and have conversations with your colleagues about those topics you are most interested in. This is an excellent opportunity for you to network with others who do the unique work we all do in alternative education in Maine.

Details –

The Fall Conference is $50 and the Spring Conference will once again be $125. You can register for them separately or you can register for both at the discounted cost of $150. (If for some reason you cannot attend the Spring Conference we will reimburse you the $100) Date and Time: November 9th, 9:30-1:30 (Lunch will be provided and is included in the cost)

November 9th, 9:30-1:30 (Lunch will be provided and is included in the cost) Location: University Maine Augusta, Fireside Lounge in Randall Hall

The AEA of Maine recognizes there is frequent turnover in teachers. If you have an Alternative Educator in your district who would like to be included in Alternative Education news and updates, please forward their name and email address to Lenny Holmes at lholmes@bonnyeagle.org