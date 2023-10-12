B.C. connects food, beverage businesses with new opportunities

CANADA, October 12 - To help B.C. food and beverage businesses learn about export opportunities and showcase their high-quality products, Pam Alexis, Minister of Agriculture and Food, is leading a three-day trade mission to Washington state.

“The 40,000 people behind B.C.’s food and beverage sector are a major economic driver, and we are determined to support businesses that are ready to export their products internationally,” Alexis said. “This is why I’m so excited to be travelling with homegrown companies down to Seattle so we can give people there a taste of the delicious food and drinks that B.C. has to offer, make new connections and open the door to new export opportunities to help B.C. businesses grow and flourish.”

Starting Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, the trade mission will travel to Seattle and surrounding areas with a focus on strengthening B.C.’s knowledge and expertise about exporting to the Pacific Northwest U.S. This will include educational panels and learning sessions with key stakeholders, minister meetings with the Washington Food Industry Association and Washington State Department of Agriculture, and site visits to independent retailers, brokers and distributors.

“As food and beverage businesses grow, expanding into export markets is an essential step,” said James Donaldson, CEO of BC Food & Beverage. “The Pacific Northwest market is a natural first step for B.C. companies to begin their export journey, not just because of their proximity, but also the close alignment between B.C. consumers and consumers in that market. BC Food & Beverage is proud to be part of this trade mission with export-ready businesses.”

The 11 B.C. companies travelling on the trade mission are all export ready and have sales stock in a minimum of 75 stores in Canada. The focus is on natural, healthy B.C. food, an area in which B.C. companies have excelled.

Quotes:

Binny Boparai-Gill, president and co-founder, Farming Karma Fruit Company –

“We are truly honoured and excited to be part of this trade mission to Washington state as this presents a remarkable opportunity for small businesses in B.C. We hope to reduce barriers to entering new markets by exchanging knowledge, sharing insights and forging strong connections with like-minded businesses and industry leaders in the Pacific Northwest. This mission allows us the chance to grow, innovate and foster entrepreneurship, while strengthening ties across the border.”

Jimmy Kim, founder, Earthling Foods –

“Our team at Earthling Foods is excited to attend the Buy BC trade mission as our goal as a company is to start exporting to the United States in 2024. As an emerging business with a product that is currently unique to B.C., we are excited to present our unique Dacarons to the Pacific Northwest and build new relationships during this mission. We are also looking forward to the educational aspect of the trip and learning about the unknowns of building business in the U.S.”

Quick Facts: