Province seeks input on disaster financial assistance regulations

CANADA, October 12 - British Columbians are invited to provide input to help shape and improve new emergency-management regulations, including post-emergency financial assistance for people recovering from a disaster.

Public engagement is open until Dec. 31, 2023, to gather input on the development of two new regulations under the recently introduced emergency and disaster management act. Individuals, communities and small businesses are invited to share written feedback or take part in virtual workshops in November. Sessions for First Nations will also be offered.

“Following the 2021 atmospheric-river event, we received the highest number of applications in our Disaster Financial Assistance program’s history,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. “We know the regulation has gaps that we need to address to better support people as they recover from emergencies. By participating in this engagement, British Columbians will have a say about how they can best be supported when they require assistance recovering from an emergency event. I urge people to share their experiences so we can provide the most timely and effective assistance possible.”

A post-emergency financial-assistance regulation will replace the existing Compensation and Disaster Financial Assistance Regulation. The Province is also seeking feedback on new regulations to supplement and complete provisions under the new legislation for local authorities.

The emergency and disaster management act, introduced on Oct. 3, 2023, incorporates lessons learned from recent emergencies and reflects modern risks and realities, including climate change. The legislation adheres to the United Nations’ best practices for disaster-risk reduction and incorporates all four phases of emergency management: mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery.

The emergency and disaster management act is important in aligning B.C.’s approach with the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and the Province is committed to continuing work with First Nations to progress efforts to support alignment under the declaration.

Quick Facts:

The emergency and disaster management act will replace the Emergency Program Act, which hadn’t been substantially updated since 1993.

Modernized emergency-management regulations to complement the act will be introduced in a phased approach starting in late 2023. The regulations, including local authority and post-emergency financial assistance, will be developed in consultation and co-operation with First Nations.

In addition to continuous improvements to emergency management, the act will be reviewed within five years of receiving royal assent.

A 14-member task force composed of experts in emergency and wildfire management has been appointed by Premier David Eby to provide recommendations on enhancing emergency preparedness in advance of the 2024 wildfire season.

Learn More:

To participate in the public engagement, visit: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/emergencymanagementregulations

To learn about the emergency and disaster management act, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/EmergencyManagementAct

To learn about B.C.’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/indigenous-people/new-relationship/united-nations-declaration-on-the-rights-of-indigenous-peoples