EU project brings Azerbaijani farmers and entrepreneurs to Croatia on study tour

Azerbaijani farmers and entrepreneurs from the Lankaran-Astara economic region have visited Croatia on a study tour.

The trip was organised as part of the EU-funded project ‘Promoting Competitiveness, Collaboration and Modernisation in the Fruit and Vegetable Sector in Lankaran-Astara Economic Region’. 

During five days of the study tour, the farmers and entrepreneurs were closely familiarised with the activities of farms and companies involved in the production and processing of fruit and vegetables in different regions of Croatia. 

They received extensive information on advanced technologies, standards and other innovations applied in the production and processing of agricultural products in EU countries.

