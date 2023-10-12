Von der Leyen in Moldova: ‘Well done, stay focused and keep up the good work’

This year, the EU will allocate almost €143 million more in macro-financial assistance to support Moldova’s budget, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced in Chisinau today.

She said the funds would be used to help vulnerable Moldovan households that have to cope with high energy prices. She recalled that since October 2021, the EU has provided an unprecedented financial support of €1.2 billion to Moldova.

In Chişinău, Ursula von der Leyen met Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Prime Minister Dorin Racean to reiterate the EU’s continued support for Moldova on its path of European integration as the country continues to face the consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Von der Leyen praised the Moldovan government’s efforts to prepare the country for the EU accession.

“Moldova has shown time and again how deeply committed it is to its EU accession path,” von der Leyen said at a joint press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu. “You have come a long way already, despite so many obstacles and Russia’s threats to your democracy. So I’m here to say: well done, stay focused and keep up the good work!”

Von der Leyen also said that the EU is now working on a new package of €50 million for 2024 under the European Peace Fund, in addition to the previous support of €87 million. Thus, Moldova will become one of the main beneficiaries of the Peace Fund.

