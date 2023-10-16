EDRM Privilege Log Protocol Finalized after Public Comments

Leading the way for global best practices in e-discovery Image: Kaylee Walstad, EDRM

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading the way for global best practices in e-discovery the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to release the final version of its Privilege Log Protocol after a lengthy period of public comment with both plaintiffs and defense, requesting parties and receiving parties collaborating on the consensus document.

A privilege log is a record of the responsive or relevant documents that are being withheld from production on a claim that they contain attorney-client communications or work-product. The purpose of the project is developing best practices that most efficiently accomplish the task. The project has published Version 2.0 of the EDRM Privilege Log Protocol. The project trustee is Cristin Traylor, director of law firm strategy at Relativity. The protocol with supporting Metadata Plus Log Sample and Supporting Exhibit templates can be downloaded here.

“Creating and maintaining privilege logs can be a labor-intensive part of the e-discovery process. From managing increasing volumes of documents to efficiently meeting time constraints, refining the privilege log process is imperative in today’s data landscape,” said Cristin Traylor, director of law firm strategy at Relativity and project trustee. “The EDRM Privilege Log Protocol serves to eliminate these challenges in the everyday practice of law, and I’m thrilled to contribute to developing this framework.”

“Privilege review is both time consuming and expensive,” said Mary Mack, EDRM’s CEO and chief legal technologist. “EDRM is grateful for the advocates who were able to create an effective consensus privilege protocol as a starting point."

"Evolving modes of communication, like texts, Teams, Zoom and other collaboration platforms, as well as sheer increase in data volume, have brought new discovery challenges to producing and receiving parties alike and have contributed to the need for better ways of claiming and evaluating privilege," said David Cohen, leader of the Records & E-Discovery Practice Group at Reed Smith, and chair of the EDRM board of project trustees. "The new EDRM protocol provides solutions, including early attention to typical privilege log issues, as well as several creative options for more efficient and effective logging and evaluation of privilege claims."

EDRM is grateful to the project team (organizations noted for identification purposes only):

• Lea Bays, of counsel, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

• David Cohen, partner, Reed Smith

• Brian Flatley, litigation support manager, Ellis & Winters

• Jeannine Kenney, partner, Hausfeld LLP

• Deborah Ketchmark, senior director, Consilio

• Brian Kish, senior consultant, United Lex

• Cristin Traylor, director, law firm strategy, Relativity, trustee

• Michelle Yeary, counsel, Dechert LLP

The team listed above built upon the work of additional EDRM members who contributed to an earlier version of the privilege log protocol and their contributions are also gratefully acknowledged.

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events to share their expertise with our global community. The EDRM global community of knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals is building resources to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

The EDRM community is comprised of 33% corporations, 30% law firms, 23% software and service providers, and 12% governments with the remaining 2% being a mix of educators, students, judges and media in 145 countries spanning six continents.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools and guides to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries spanning six continents and growing has an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

About EDRM’s Privilege Log Project

A privilege log lists pertinent documents that are not disclosed due to their nature as attorney-client communications or work-product. This project worked to cultivate optimal practices for this task, including both producing and receiving parties to collaborate. To that end, we've unveiled the EDRM Privilege Log Protocol Version 2.0.

Contact info@edrm.net for more information on how to get involved in our global project community.

