New Legislation Recognizes First Responders

CANADA, October 12 - Professional and volunteer first responders will soon have a day that recognizes their bravery and unwavering commitment to protecting people and their communities in the face of extraordinary circumstances.

Today, October 12, Premier Tim Houston introduced new legislation to recognize these everyday heroes for their ongoing dedication to keeping Nova Scotians safe, as well as their critical day-to-day roles in healthcare, law enforcement and emergency services.

“Every day, first responders place themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe. They are our province’s heroes, and they deserve a day of recognition for the essential role they play in the safety of our communities,” said Premier Houston. “We want them to know we appreciate the important work they do to help others.”

The legislation would proclaim May 1 of each year as First Responders’ Day in Nova Scotia.

It is intended to acknowledge, honour, commemorate and celebrate the dedication, sacrifices and achievements of all professional and volunteer first responders in the province.

The legislation will take effect upon royal assent.

Quotes: I know first-hand the care and dedication that first responders in our province have for their communities. They deserve our recognition, honour and appreciation each and every day. John Lohr, Minister responsible for Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Office Each and every day across our province, first responders make a difference in their communities when using their training, knowledge and skills to help their fellow Nova Scotians. The addition of a First Responders' Day in the province of Nova Scotia will highlight the efforts, dedication and passion that first responders in our province have to serve others at a moment’s notice. Greg Jones, President, Fire Service Association of Nova Scotia

Quick Facts: first responders include volunteers or professionals who are responsible for the protection and preservation of life, property, evidence and the environment during an emergency such as police, firefighters, military personnel, auxiliary coast guard members, paramedics, dispatchers, doctors, nurses, medical evacuation pilots, mental health providers, emergency managers, tow truck drivers and ground search and rescue volunteers

First Responders’ Day is intended as a day of recognition, not a holiday

in 2013, Ontario was the first province to pass legislation to officially recognize May 1 as First Responders’ Day

