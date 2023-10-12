Shannon's online Fine Art Auction on Thursday, October 26th, will feature exceptional, fresh-to-the-market artworks

This rare painting by Thomas Cole, titled “Mount Chocorua, White Mountains,” from circa 1827, is estimated at $100,000-$150,000.

Highlighted artworks include "When Youth is Beautiful" by Norman Rockwell, an exquisite oil on canvas capturing the artist's signature charm and storytelling ability (est. $100,000-$150,000).

Frederick Carl Frieseke's "Lady Trying on a Hat" is a masterpiece of American Impressionism. The work carries provenance extending all the way back to the artist (est. $250,000-$350,000).

Modern and contemporary paintings will include a group of eight paintings by American artist Scott Kahn, including this work, titled “Circular Driveway” (est. $50,000-$75,000).