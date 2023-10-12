InteliGems Labs Unveils Odyssey - The Private Large Language Model That’s Actually Private

At InteliGems® Labs, we've integrated audio, video, text and unstructured data to deliver private LLM use cases at reduced costs, low carbon footprint, and enhanced accuracy.” — Geof Baker - CEO & Co-Founder at InteliGems® Labs

SAN FRANCISCO, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks several firsts for InteliGems® Labs with the release of Odyssey™ - the first private large language model that enables businesses and developers to build exceptional human interaction and generative AI experiences across domain-specific use cases with near zero hallucination.

“At InteliGems Labs, we've integrated audio, video, text and unstructured data to deliver private LLM use cases at reduced costs, low carbon footprint, and enhanced accuracy. Our innovation goes beyond generative writing as we develop task models that extract insights from speakers, presentations, documents and other sources. Our customers can swiftly deploy customized knowledge bases using our intelligent assistant for specific domains while ensuring data privacy. With Odyssey, we're not just revolutionizing language models, we're also pioneering a greener, more sustainable future for AI,” said Geof Baker - CEO & Co-Founder at InteliGems Labs.

What sets Odyssey apart from the rest?

Fortifies your LLM & Intellectual Assets: Why risk information leakage by exposing your data to mainstream LLMs? Pooling your results and prompt responses with other platforms like OpenAI, Google Bard, Microsoft Co-pilot could enable competitors to exploit your insights or violate IP rights. With Odyssey, you can retain sensitive data in-house, shield proprietary insights and thwart breaches with zero risk.

Precise Source Citations: Large language models may generate information that’s factually incorrect leading to misinformation, poor quality of output and reduced trust. With Odyssey you can be certain of accurate, contextually relevant responses, linked to sources with near zero hallucination.

Simultaneous Text and Audio Querying: Unlike other large language models, Odyssey empowers you to query text and audio simultaneously. Odyssey understands the context, semantics and nuances within text, making it highly effective for analysis, summarization and information extraction. It also generates contextual prompts using your data, making interactions more meaningful and efficient.

Bespoke Domain Expertise: As a private LLM, Odyssey can be customized to specific domains, industries and organizational needs. By fine tuning the model’s behaviour, you can enhance its accuracy in understanding and generating responses; also increase its efficiency, saving time and resources.

Next-Gen NLP Chunking: Odyssey’s proprietary algorithm is being developed to boost chunking efficiency across diverse domains. This will ensure 50% reduction in token usage, savings and a significantly reduced carbon footprint.

About InteliGems Labs

InteliGems Labs is at the forefront of AI innovation, shaping technology for businesses and developers. With its commitment to efficiency, performance and environmental responsibility, InteliGems Labs is creating solutions that truly make a difference to the future of AI.

For more information, please visit: www.inteligems.io