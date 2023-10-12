Transocean Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced today that it will report earnings for the third quarter 2023 after the close of trading on the NYSE on Monday, October 30, 2023.



The company will conduct a teleconference to discuss the results starting at 9 a.m. EDT, 2 p.m. CEST, on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Individuals who wish to participate should dial +1 785-424-1226 and refer to conference code 403372 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The teleconference will be simulcast in a listen-only mode at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, News, and Webcasts. A replay of the conference call will be available after 12 p.m. EDT, 5 p.m. CEST, on October 31, 2023. The replay, which will be archived for approximately 30 days, can be accessed at +1 402-220-7358, passcode 403372. The replay also will be available on the company's website.

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. Transocean specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.



Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters and nine harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing one ultra-deepwater drillship.

For more information about Transocean, please visit: www.deepwater.com.

Analyst Contact:

Alison Johnson

+1 713-232-7214

Media Contact:

Pam Easton

+1 713-232-7647