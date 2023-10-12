Lambent Spaces to Present on Occupancy Analytics at Space Strategies 2023

BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sue Bork, Sales Director at Lambent Spaces , will be a featured presenter at Space Strategies 2023 taking place at the Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel on October 16-17, 2023. Bork will co-present with Lambent Spaces customer Mason Bowen, Director of Emergency Services at East Tennessee State University. Their session, Technology and software solutions: Getting the right occupancy data and improving space utilization, will address the challenges of getting accurate data to inform smarter space planning and facilities management planning decisions.



The Space Strategies 2023 conference provides space planning and facilities professionals with critical insights and best practices to address the need for successful hybrid workplace initiatives, higher space utilization, increased flexibility and better workplace experiences.

Lambent Spaces is an occupancy analytics software company helping corporate and higher ed campuses optimize space utilization, facilities operations and real estate investments. Its SaaS-based solution helps real estate, facilities and space planning pros see their physical spaces in entirely new ways. The Lambent Spaces platform surfaces powerful insights for decisions related to utilization, workplace experiences, planning, scheduling, and maintenance. The platform is a highly efficient and effective alternative to capital-intensive and intrusive solutions such as sensors, and it works with existing Wi-Fi infrastructure.

Session Information

Technology and software solutions: Getting the right occupancy data and improving space utilization

Mon. Oct. 16th 11:10 am – 12:05 pm

Tues. Oct. 17th 10:35 am – 11:30 am

A top priority for space planning and space management groups – across all industries – is getting accurate data to inform occupancy decisions and the move to new hybrid workplace models. This session offers an example of how that can be achieved with a combination of technology and software. Sue Bork and Mason Bowen demonstrate how East Tennessee State University leveraged the existing Wi-Fi network and sensor technology to see and understand occupancy patterns in an entirely new way. They illustrate how the resulting data enabled them to view actual vs. booked spaces, identify underutilized spaces, and make critical staffing and operations decisions which directly impact the bottom line.

Speakers Mason Bowen Sue Bork Director of Emergency Operations Sales Director East Tennessee State University Lambent Spaces

For more information: https://www.tradelineinc.com/space2023/session/6010

About Lambent Spaces

Lambent Spaces is a Boston-based occupancy analytics software company. Its SaaS platform leverages AI to deliver occupancy analytics for space optimization for corporate campuses, colleges and large sports/entertainment venues. The Lambent Spaces platform leverages existing data sources such as Wi-Fi and sensors to provide anonymous and predictive analytics. The software delivers actionable intelligence so facilities professionals and space planners can make better use of the spaces they have. For more information, visit https://lambentspaces.com/ .

Media Contact: Tim Walsh for Lambent Spaces timw@walshgroupmarketing.com 617.512.1641