15th Annual Orting Pumpkin Fest - October 14, 2023 - Orting, WA

ORTING, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 15th Annual Orting Pumpkin Fest

October 14th, 10am-5pm

Orting, Washington

Over 3000+ people gather to celebrate this autumn extravaganza, and the community is invited to be a part of it.

It's the event that defines Autumn life in the Puget Sound. The OPF is all about community spirit and pride, with a mission to provide an affordable, fun, and family-oriented experience. Free parking and free entry to the event. There will be kids activities, live bands, a car show and plenty of food from local food trucks and restaurant.

Thanks to great sponsors who were able to support producing the event.

MAJOR SPONSORS

Worthy Music Ministries

Freight house Station Escape Room Challenge

SPONSORS

Orting Farmers Market

Legendary Doughnuts

Safeway

O’Reilly Auto Parts

Los Pinos

High Cedars Golf Club

Spooners Farm

Sidhu Farms

Sterino Farms

McMillen Farm

Discover Maestro

DiscoverJBLM.com

Special note to Jo Ann Holbrook for stepping in as director of this year’s event!

Produced for 15 years by the Tacoma Events Commission (Freedom Fair).

Gary Grape has been the long time director of TEC events and is unable to participate this year. "His presence is greatly missed," stated Dave Maestas, Vice President of the Tacoma Events Commission.

For updates and more information, visit OrtingPumpkinFest.com.

OrtingPumpkinFestc.com