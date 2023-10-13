Submit Release
15th Annual Orting Pumpkin Fest - October 14, 2023 - Orting, WA

OrtingPumpkinFest.com

Over 3000+ people gather to celebrate this autumn extravaganza. The community is invited. The event defines Autumn life in the Puget Sound.

— Dave Maestas

ORTING, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 15th Annual Orting Pumpkin Fest

October 14th, 10am-5pm

Orting, Washington

Over 3000+ people gather to celebrate this autumn extravaganza, and the community is invited to be a part of it.
It's the event that defines Autumn life in the Puget Sound. The OPF is all about community spirit and pride, with a mission to provide an affordable, fun, and family-oriented experience. Free parking and free entry to the event. There will be kids activities, live bands, a car show and plenty of food from local food trucks and restaurant.

Thanks to great sponsors who were able to support producing the event.

MAJOR SPONSORS
Worthy Music Ministries
Freight house Station Escape Room Challenge

SPONSORS
Orting Farmers Market
Legendary Doughnuts
Safeway
O’Reilly Auto Parts
Los Pinos
High Cedars Golf Club
Spooners Farm
Sidhu Farms
Sterino Farms
McMillen Farm
Discover Maestro
DiscoverJBLM.com

Special note to Jo Ann Holbrook for stepping in as director of this year’s event!

Produced for 15 years by the Tacoma Events Commission (Freedom Fair).
Gary Grape has been the long time director of TEC events and is unable to participate this year. "His presence is greatly missed," stated Dave Maestas, Vice President of the Tacoma Events Commission.

For updates and more information, visit OrtingPumpkinFest.com.

David Maestas
Discover Maestro
+1 360-545-3874
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

OrtingPumpkinFestc.com

You just read:

