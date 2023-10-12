MDC virtual program on Oct. 18 to focus on fall color

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Predicting when our area trees will show fall color can be difficult, but finding sites to enjoy this autumn art show is easy.

People interested in getting information about what causes fall color and where the most colorful locations are, should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Trees: Fall Color.” This online program, which is being put on by the staff at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center, will be from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Oct. 18. People can register at

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/194866

At this program, MDC Naturalist Jordanya Raos will discuss what causes leaves to change color, which trees and shrubs have the showiest color, and what are some locations that are good places to find colorful foliage. One of the great things about fall leaf color is that it can be found in a variety of locations. If you want to go for a hike in a forested area, there are many public places in this part of the state where a hike through the woods can lead you to a variety of colorful trees. If you live in urban areas and prefer short neighborhood walks over longer drives to forested areas with hiking trails, you still may be within stroll-distance of good fall color. Parks, cemeteries, and older parts of a community – areas that have large, mature trees – are good places to find colorful foliage.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

MDC's Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the nature center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Springfield Nature Center can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.