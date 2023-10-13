Bennabis Health Announces Dispensary Network Agreement with The Cannabist Company in New Jersey

Expanding access for medical cannabis patients on their path to better health and wellness.

Addition of multi-state operator to dispensary network signifies exponential growth for Bennabis Health

CRANFORD, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bennabis Health, provider of the first program for individual and group health coverage to reduce out-of-pocket costs for medical cannabis patients, announced today a network dispensary agreement with The Cannabist Company, formerly known as Columbia Care. The Cannabist locations in Vineland and Deptford, New Jersey, are now in the Bennabis Health dispensary network. This partnership is a significant milestone for the program, with one of the original multi-state operators in the country joining the Bennabis Health mission of expanding access and affordability to medical cannabis.

Through this network dispensary agreement, these two industry leaders will work together and reinforce their commitment to medical cannabis patients, by increasing affordability and providing reliable cannabis educational resources for Bennabis Health members.

Bennabis Health’s growing roster of participating medical dispensaries represents the first national network and sets the foundation for group health programs for cannabis. Network Dispensaries support Bennabis Health Premium Members with a 15% discount on medical cannabis purchases.

"We are thrilled to join forces with a market-leading organization and the caring experts at The Cannabist Company, driven by our common dedication to supporting medical cannabis patients on their path to better health and wellness," said John Agos, CEO of Bennabis Health. "Through this partnership, we envision expanding the Bennabis Health community to more states across the country, providing greater opportunities for the millions of curious patients in search of medical cannabis to gain trusted education, and cost-effective ways to experience the healing advantages of medical cannabis."

To join Bennabis Health’s Dispensary Network or to learn more about its programs, contact memberservices@bennabis.com or visit the website at bennabishealth.com.

About Bennabis Health, Inc.: Established in 2021, Bennabis Health is a membership-based program that leverages decades of expertise to provide medical cannabis education and increase affordability of medical cannabis with discounts on product purchases from participating Network Dispensaries. Bennabis Health is also advocating for the health insurance industry to reimburse medical cannabis patients for medicinal products.

