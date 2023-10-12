The Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce and WWIBIC's Road To Diversity Tour

Submit Release
The Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce and The Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC) Road to Diversity Tour to helps launch new businesses and grow existing ones.

State wide "Road to Diversity Tour" offers business assistance, coaching and funding options to new and existing entrepreneurs.

Two Wisconsin non-profits help business owners seeking certification assistance. new entrepreneurs needing training and people with ideas needing a coach.

APPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Road To Diversity Tour Launches Statewide With The Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce and The Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WWIBIC). These two impactful organizations have come together to share opportunities to obtaining local and national business certifications, grants, coaching, financial partnerships and more on “The Road To Diversity Tour” with stops in:

· Appleton

· Maddison

· La Crosse

· Milwaukee

Today at The Commodore Club, 231 E College Ave Appleton, Wisconsin the event is from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The tour began last month in Racine, continues today in Appleton, Wi. at The Commodore Club, 231 E College Ave Appleton, Wisconsin from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. the FREE series ends Friday Dec 8th at the 2nd Annual Black and Diverse Business Showcase Event at the Baird Center, downtown Milwaukee. Those with a dream and want to learn how, and business owners wanting to grow through new opportunities are welcome.

The Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC) has provided business loans and access to fair and responsible capital, quality business and financial wellness training, and one-on-one coaching since 1987. WWBIC’s impact is seen through the many entrepreneurs, business owners and individuals whom we assist. Their work and support put your business dreams to work.

The Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce created the 3,000 Black Business Challenge to generate new businesses in Wisconsin. They placed $1,000,000 into Milwaukee’s 99-year-old Black owned bank, and committed $100,000 to improving customer service in Black owned restaurants. To promote Milwaukee businesses, they created the “Where to Go and What to Do in Black Milwaukee” guide found on stands in: The Milwaukee Airport, local hotels, restaurants and distributed to over 200 destinations and locations around Milwaukee. This tourism guide will also be distributed throughout The Road To Diversity Tour.

For more information contact Ruben W. Hopkins CEO at the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce www.twbcc.com or Colleen Bies – North East Region Director of The Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC) www.wwbic.com

