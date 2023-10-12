incMTY brings the Mexican and US business communities together in Dallas

incMTY, the innovation, investment and entrepreneurship platform of Tecnológico de Monterrey, is building bridges between private initiative in Mexico and the United States with its participation in the YTexas Summit 2023

The participation of incMTY at YTexas made it possible to connect with representatives of companies such as BOEING, Raytheon, Wilks Development, Ryan, Kelly-Moore, Seamless Advanced Solutions and Goldman Sachs, among others.