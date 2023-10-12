Suwannee Lake FMA closed from Oct. 18-25

Public access to Suwannee Lake Fish Management Area in Suwannee County will be temporarily closed for storm debris cleanup on Oct. 18-25.
For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lake.
