Concerned Communities for America Condemns BLM for Glorifying Terrorist Attack in Israel

Pastor Little: “I call on all Black leaders, especially Black clergy, to denounce BLM"

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pastor Marc Little, a spokesperson for Concerned Communities for America, issued the following statement in response to reports that multiple Black Lives Matter chapters around the country have celebrated the gruesome terrorist attacks perpetrated by Hamas against the people of Israel.



“Both as a country and as a free people who support human rights all over the world, America should stand behind Israel in this moment of tragedy and grief. Anti-Semitism should never be tolerated, much less celebrated, and terrorism of any kind should always be condemned.

“Sadly, Black Lives Matter has a track record of supporting and encouraging violence on America’s streets, and now they’re celebrating an attack that has claimed the lives of hundreds, perhaps thousands, of innocent men, women, and children. I call on all Black leaders, especially Black clergy, to denounce BLM and other extremist groups that encourage violence, whether in America, Israel, or anywhere else in the world.”

