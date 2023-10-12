The College for Creative Studies Appoints Greg Fraser As Chief Information Officer

Greg Fraser, a 36-year information technology leader, to head College for Creative Studies information and technology teams and infrastructure.

Detroit, MI, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The College for Creative Studies (CCS), a premier art and design college in Detroit, today announced Greg Fraser as Chief Information Officer.

“Technology is critical to our educational and institutional approach and with its rapidly increasing complexity, it is of utmost importance to position CCS to be on the forefront. Greg's experience and expertise make him the ideal candidate for this role,” said Don Tuski, President of College for Creative Studies.

As Chief Information Officer, Fraser will be responsible for overseeing CCS's technology infrastructure and will be an integral part of the College’s Leadership Team, working closely with the senior administration. He will also work closely with faculty and staff to ensure technology is integrated effectively into the educational experience, ensuring the College’s commitment to providing the best possible educational experience for its students.

"I'm thrilled for this opportunity to focus more strategically on the future technological direction of the College,” said Fraser. "The revised structure allows us to make the most of existing staff to maximize our impact while enabling individual growth and development. Technology is constantly evolving, and I look forward to working with our community to ensure we are using it to its fullest potential."

Fraser brings over 30 years of higher education technology experience and was previously the Director of Information Technology Services at CCS. He has demonstrated a consistent ability to keep CCS's technology and software updated and working together as a cohesive whole. Fraser leads a team of 16, with recently appointed Information Technology Director Troy Uyematsu overseeing the day to day operations.

ABOUT THE COLLEGE FOR CREATIVE STUDIES

The College for Creative Studies (CCS) is a nonprofit, private college authorized by the Michigan Education Department to grant Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. CCS, located in midtown Detroit, strives to provide students with the tools needed for successful careers in the dynamic and growing creative industries. CCS fosters students’ resolve to pursue excellence, act ethically, engage their responsibilities as citizens, and learn throughout their lives. With world-class faculty and unsurpassed facilities, students learn to be visual communicators who actively use art and design toward the betterment of society. The College is a major supplier of talent to numerous industries, such as transportation, film and animation, advertising and communications, consumer electronics, athletic apparel, and many more. Its graduates are exhibiting artists and teachers, design problem solvers and innovators, as well as creative leaders in business.

