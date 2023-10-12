Haltia.AI Assembles Elite Team with Over 200 Years of Experience, including Cypherpunks, PhD's, and a Professor
Haltia.AI: Where Decades of Mastery Forge the World's Most Secure Personal AI Assistant
At the risk of sounding like Spiderman’s father: with such awesome brainpower comes great responsibility. We recognise and honor that duty. Our aim? To create transformative AI for daily life.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In just eight weeks, Haltia.AI has pulled off a masterstroke, amassing an engineering team that showcases both academic prowess and a treasure trove of real-world experience. More than the sum of its already impressive parts, this formidable force has a single ambition: to pioneer the next generation of personal AI assistants. But their journey is not solely defined by their academic accolades; it's about lifetimes dedicated to providing solutions, pushing boundaries, and a relentless pursuit of innovation.
— Talal Thabet, CEO & co-founder, Haltia.AI
While each member brings undeniably impressive academic qualifications - boasting everything from MScs to a PhD, and even a professorship - it's the collective experience, spanning over two centuries, that sets them apart. Many of these decorated tech titans began their journeys as prodigious talents, and now represent a rare blend of theoretical acumen and applied expertise.
In today's digital age, practical experience often overshadows academic degrees. The team includes deep tech veterans with over two decades in the trenches and AI savants who've been at the cutting edge since its inception. More than mere scholars, they're pioneers, shaping the future.
The Vision Ahead:
Haltia.AI is more than a tool; it's a blueprint for the future of personal AI interactions. Assembling this powerhouse team in such a short time speaks volumes about the team’s absolute dedication to quality and innovation. As they move forward, one thing is clear: with such a reservoir of knowledge and experience, the boundaries of what's possible are set to expand.
Talal Thabet, CEO/CMO at Haltia.AI captures the sentiment perfectly: “At the risk of sounding like Spiderman’s father, with such awesome brain power comes awesome responsibility. We recognise and honor that responsibility. Our aim? To create something genuinely transformative for everyday life.”
About Haltia.AI:
Founded by tech visionary and celebrated cypherpunk Arto Bendiken alongside entrepreneurial powerhouse Talal Thabet, Haltia.AI is on a mission to revolutionise industries and enhance quality of life through state-of-the-art AI solutions. Talal, with 25 years of experience across multiple sectors and five successful exits from eight startups in less than twelve years, pairs seamlessly with Arto's deep tech background to forge a unique leadership synergy.
Based in the United Arab Emirates, the company is supported by a “dream team” of globally recognised experts from the realms of cutting-edge engineering to ethical coding. Capitalising on the UAE's burgeoning AI ecosystem, Haltia.AI's Halford and Tiana offer an unprecedented level of efficiency and privacy in a world demanding ethical technology solutions, enabling the company to fulfil its promise to empower individuals to "live the life they imagined”.
