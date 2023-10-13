Submit Release
Sabeer Nelli Invites Businesses to Cut Credit Card Payee Costs

Payee will receive credit card payments as checks, avoiding costly fee

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabeer Nelli, CEO and founder of Zil Money Corporation, invites businesses to upgrade their transaction experience by enabling users to accept payments as checks, even if the payment is initiated through a credit card. This innovation simplifies financial tasks, making them more convenient and cost-effective. With the ability to receive payment as checks, Zil Money makes transactions more efficient, saving time.

"Sending checks through our platform is cost-effective and secure," said Sabeer Nelli. "We empower our users to manage their finances without hassle."

Nelli stated that the platform allows users to send payments using credit cards, making it a versatile tool for personal and business use. This lets users pay bills and meet financial responsibilities conveniently, regardless of location or time constraints.

"This innovative feature shows our dedication to offering state-of-the-art financial solutions that meet the changing needs of our users," he added. "Now our users can make payments from credit card, bank account and wallet and the payee can receive the amount as ACH, wire, virtual card and check."

Nelli has recently invited businesses to experience various new features Zil Money Corporation provides, including Check Templates, Payroll by Credit Card, Line of Credit, and the opportunity to improve business brand recognition in all financial transactions with Zil Money's white-label solution. Sabeer and his team's dedication to pushing financial technology innovation promises a bright future for entrepreneurs and enterprises improving their financial processes.

