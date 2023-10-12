GUIDANCE DOCUMENT
Draft Level 1 Guidance
Not for implementation. Contains non-binding recommendations.
This guidance is being distributed for comment purposes only.
- Docket Number:
- FDA-2023-D-4177
Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
This guidance discusses certain quality considerations for ophthalmic drug products (i.e., solutions, suspensions, emulsions, gels, ointments, and creams) intended for topical delivery in and around the eye. Specifically, the guidance discusses:
• Approaches to evaluating visible particulate matter, extractables and leachables, and impurities and degradation products.
• Use of in vitro drug release/dissolution testing as an optional quality control strategy for certain ophthalmic dosage forms.
• Recommendations for design, delivery, and dispensing features of container closure systems (CCSs).
• Recommendations for stability studies.