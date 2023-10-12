A Manny Halley Production Presents “Soul Mates” the Most Anticipated Dating Thriller — Releasing Nationwide October 20th
EINPresswire.com/ -- Black-owned production company “A Manny Halley Production” has earned another SAG-AFTRA interim agreement and a California tax-credit for the season’s hottest and ONLY horror dating thriller, Soul Mates. On October 20th, Soul Mates is set to hit hundreds of theaters nationwide. Directed by Mark Gantt and produced by Manny Halley, Rodney Turner II, William K Baker, & Yolanda Halley; and leading actress Annie Ilonzeh, the terrifying film takes dating nightmares to a whole new level.
Presented by Faith Media Distribution, Soul Mates is a character-driven horror film reminiscent of classics like Escape Room and Saw, with a touch of The Running Man. Viewers should prepare for a nail-biting ride as they follow two unsuspecting strangers who must work together to survive while trapped in a deadly game. The Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) aptly gave the film an R rating.
In this gripping thriller with elements of terror, Jason (Charlie Weber) and Allison (Annie Ilonzeh), are two singles seeking love in the digital age. Little do they know that their quest for romance will drag them through torment orchestrated by the enigmatic Matchmaker, portrayed by the incomparable SAG Award nominated Neal McDonough.
The OFFICIAL TRAILER has been received well with much anticipation for the full feature. The two-minute sneak peek has garnered hundreds of thousands of views.
"Soul Mates was an extraordinary filmmaking experience, undoubtedly one of the highlights of my career. From the outset, we were blessed with an exceptional script by the talented Joseph S. Russo and Chris LaMont, which served as the creative foundation for our journey. Alongside my brilliant cinematographer, Andrew Russo, we pushed the boundaries of our craft, fostering a seamless collaboration with every department to transport the audience deep into the intricate labyrinth of our story. Producers Manny and Yolanda Halley, Rodney Turner II, and William K. Baker were outstanding creative partners, setting a high standard for any director's aspirations.” - Director Mark Gantt
Annie Ilonzeh, the complicated damsel female lead, not only delivers a captivating performance but also takes on the role of producer, showcasing her industry versatility. Her presence in Soul Mates adds depth and intrigue to the overall tale.
With its unique blend of psychological tension, pulse-stopping horror, Soul Mates promises to be the most talked about cinematic horror film of the year..
Soul Mates hits theaters nationwide on October 20th, 2023.
Follow on IG for updates, giveaways and more: @SoulMates.Movie
