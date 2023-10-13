The Law Office of Will M. Helixon Rebrands, Hires New Attorneys, and Relaunches, Expanding Locations of Services
Warrior Advocates from the Law Office of Will M. Helxion in front of Statue of Justice in Frankfurt, Germany
Left to Right: Will M. Helixon, Natalia Helmsing, Dre Le Blanc, Mary Ritzmann, and John Caulwell; the Warrior Advocates at the Law Office of Will M. Helixon
Warrior Advocates from the Law Office of Will M. Helxion on the Main Tower in downtown Frankfurt, Germany
Committed to Defending Military Clients, the firm has Added Experienced Military Lawyers to Defend Courts-Martial, Boards, and Adverse Administrative Actions
The Law Office of Will M. Helixon, has reemerged as one of the leaders representing service members worldwide facing courts-martial and adverse administrative actions such as separation boards, letters of reprimand, and command-directed investigations. The newly rebranded firm has a more holistic and individualized approach to the practice of military law. This transformation started with one military lawyer, the firm's founder, in Germany battling the personal demons of alcoholism and has now grown to include a stable of experienced and dedicated military defense lawyers in Europe, the United States, and Asia.
This renewal started with the complete revamping of the firm, beginning with the foundation of establishing guiding core values to anchor the firm, the development of a purpose through a clear vision and mission statement, and extending to the adoption of new technologies to serve clients worldwide. The Law Office of Will M. Helixon now boasts five experienced military lawyers that represent military clients in all military law related matters in Europe, the United States, and Asia.
The core values serving as the anchors or foundations for the firm and how they represent clients worldwide include the following:
• Core Value 1: Serving Warriors & Living the Warrior’s Ethos.
• Core Value 2: Expressing Gratitude & Thanks.
• Core Value 3: Embodying Humility & Grace.
• Core Value 4: Experiencing Empathy & Demonstrating Understanding.
• Core Value 5: Managing Expectations & Constant Candor.
• Core Value 6: Achieving Collaboration & Partnerships.
• Core Value 7: Living Professionalism & Moral and Legal Ethics.
• Core Value 8: Maintaining Honesty & Integrity.
• Core Value 9: Performing Superb Representation & Persuasive Advocacy.
• Core Value 10: Leveraging New Technology & Legal Innovation.
• Core Value 11: Seeking Knowledge & Legal Education.
• Core Value 12: Doing Community Service & Volunteerism.
"By constantly adhering to our 12 core values, we will maintain the highest standards of professionalism, and offer military clients the highest quality of legal services in the military law marketplace," the firm's founder said. "We are driven by our core values always vigilantly guarding against complacency and falling into routines," he noted.
Owing his success to the humbling lessons gained through years of personal struggles with alcoholism, the firm’s founder Will M. Helixon has rebranded and relaunched the firm today, October 14, 2023, to coincide with his two-year anniversary of sobriety. This deep personal experience with the difficulties associated with alcohol has given him and his team of military lawyers a unique understanding of the issues military clients face because of alcohol-related misconduct offenses.
“The majority of the service members we represent are in legal trouble as a result of an alcohol-related incident, whether it was a DUI or bad decision-making while intoxicated,” said Helixon. “My personal understanding of how alcohol effects a client's day-to-day life, their career, and their family, allows me the empathy to advise these service members on how to best navigate their legal problems, and more importantly, how to address the underlying substance abuse problem that led to the legal issues.”
Representing all service members facing career ending consequences, the military lawyers at the Law Office of Will M. Helixon are especially well-suited to handle clients with substance abuse problems and diagnoses of PTSD. They work with clients to address both the underlying addiction and substance abuse issues, in addition to addressing the legal problems caused by alcohol and drugs.
Driven by a duty to help and serve struggling clients, the Law Office of Will M. Helixon has hired four new military lawyers to provide legal services to reserve and active-duty military members. With increased roles with the firm or newly added are four military lawyers.
John Caulwell is a retired Lieutenant Colonel, who has worked with Will part-time for two years, has been hired to work with the firm full-time, increasing his commitment from a “case-by-case” approach to being an integral part of the military law practice. A combat veteran twice awarded the Bronze Star Medal for Valor, John is a retired Judge Advocate with experience in prosecution and defense, and in handling commander’s demands on military members, responding to adverse administrative actions, and appearing at administrative boards.
Joining Will and John as a part of the Germany-based military law team is retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Mary Ritzmann. Fluent in German and living in Germany since 2002, Mary was an active-duty defense counsel, and served as a senior defense counsel, military magistrate, and command judge advocate in her 30-year military career that started as an enlisted Marine paralegal. Her knowledge and understanding of the German government and legal system adds a “one of a kind” perspective to the the Law Office of Will M. Helixon.
Leading the Rocky Mountain and Southwestern Region efforts of the firm in the United States, Reserve Major Natalia Helmsing is a military lawyer specializing in guiding military clients through the difficulties of command directed investigations, rebutting adverse investigation findings officially filed in official military records (AAIP), and responding to adverse administrative actions. After 7-years on active duty, Natalia served as a prosecutor, special victim counsel, and national security law attorney before assuming her current duty as a Deputy Regional Defense Counsel with Trial Defense Services in the reserves.
Expanding the firm’s reach to the Pacific Northwest and providing services to military clients at JBLM, Naval Base Kitsap, and Naval Station Everett as well as other locations, Andre Le Blanc is a combat veteran retired field grade judge advocate focusing on courts-martial, separation boards, and other military justice matters. Dre brings his extensive litigation experience to the Law Office of Will M. Helixon including a reputation as one of the Army’s premier trial lawyers focusing on difficult and complex cases.
This team of military lawyers is led Will M. Helixon, a retired Lieutenant Colonel Army combat veteran judge advocate who served as a trial counsel (military prosecutor), chief of training for defense counsel worldwide, and special victim prosecutor, now splits time serving miliary legal clients and counseling veterans and military lawyers battling alcoholism and substance abuse.
Together, these capable military lawyers comprise the “Warrior Law Team” at the Law Office of Will M. Helixon defending military clients, striving to restore their honor and protect their careers. Over the course of the next year, the firm expects to add military lawyers in central Texas, North Carolina, and in the Washington D.C. area.
Grounded by their past adversities and tempered with mercy, grace, and humility, the military lawyers at the Law Office of Will M. Helixon bring a unique sense of duty when representing military clients worldwide and defending America’s warriors.
With a client-focused approach, the military lawyers at the Law Office of Will M. Helixon stand by their firm’s motto: “You defend the Nation – we defend You.”
The mission of Warrior Advocates from the Law Office of Will M. Helixon, your "Warrior Law Team," is to defend those facing courts-martial and adverse actions.