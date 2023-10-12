Alternative Utility Services Commits to Sustainability and Environmental Protection Through E-Waste Recycling
EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Utility Services (AUS) is committed to creating a sustainable future for our planet, one that ensures social justice and equity. To that end, AUS has taken a leadership role in promoting environmental protection and sustainability through the recycling of their own e-waste.
E-waste, or electronic waste, is a growing problem in the world today. It often contains hazardous materials and valuable resources, underscoring the importance of appropriate disposal and resource reclamation. The University of California, Irvine recently published a study which shows that greenhouse gas emissions from electronic waste increased by 53% between 2014 and 2020.
AUS recently recycled 188 pounds of electronic waste, diverting 5.41 pounds of toxic materials from landfills and reducing 262.05 pounds of greenhouse gas emissions. This certified destruction of e-waste also ensures AUS maintains high data integrity standards to protect our clients.
“We are proud to be a leader in sustainability and environmental protection,” said AUS Director of Corporate Affairs, Jenna Buehre. “We believe that by investing in energy-saving technologies, businesses can reduce their carbon emissions and improve their ESG score.”
By responsibly recycling e-waste, businesses can substantially mitigate their ecological impact and align with the “E” in ESG.
About Alternative Utility Services, Inc.
Since 1993, Alternative Utility Services, Inc. has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy and water efficiency for businesses nationwide through innovative solutions that lower energy consumption, reduce energy spend, and increase profits. The company’s exceptional staff of energy experts look help companies accomplish their energy efficiency objectives through their extensive suite of solutions. They can be reached at info@ausenergy.com.
