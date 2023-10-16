LEADERSHIP SUMMIT TO ADDRESS INNOVATIVE APPROACHES TO AFRICAN LEADERSHIP

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thursday, 12 October – Johannesburg, South Africa - The Leadership with a Soul Institute (LSI) has announced its Annual Leading with a Soul Summit™, taking place from October 20th to 22nd, 2023, in Mthatha, South Africa. The event will gather leaders from various fields such as government, business, and academia to explore new approaches to African leadership.

The Summit focuses on fundamental principles such as integrity, empathy, and environmental consciousness. By integrating traditional wisdom with current governance structures, the event aims to discuss ways to address African challenges effectively and capitalize on available opportunities.

LSI's founder, Andile Lunga Stofile, emphasizes the institute's commitment to Agenda 2063 and the AfCFTA, highlighting the role of effective leadership in driving Africa towards increased integration and economic prosperity. Stofile states, "Our goal is to empower African leaders to take the reins of this transformation journey and ensure sustainable development for the entire continent."

Throughout the event, approximately 30 high-profile speakers will address key topics that shape the African leadership landscape. Hon. Cllr. Mesuli Ngqondwana, Executive Mayor of the OR Tambo District Municipality, will discuss the significance of district development models.

H.E. Davisha L Johnson, Ambassador to North and South America for the African Diaspora Collective (ADC-NSA), and Founder/Director/Board Chairwoman of the African Diaspora Collective Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCCI), will share insights on the importance of engaging with all of the African diaspora to support the continent's economic, social, and political development. She explains, "By bridging the gap between Africa and its Diaspora through a 3-tiered approach of economic development through education and small scale investment, social impact work through NGOs, and political inclusion and advocacy, we can capture the ENTIRE African Diaspora. Then, we can actualize creating new opportunities for collaboration and mutual growth for ALL African descendants. This will further strengthen the position of Africa on the global stage."

Dr. Rutendo Hwindingwi, Founding Advisor of Tribe Africa Advisory, will be presenting on navigating business strategies in Africa with a focus on Agenda 2063. "To successfully do business in Africa, it's crucial to understand that it's more than just statistics and media portrayals. It comes down to the people and the terrain, which require adaptable strategies and a deep understanding of local dynamics," he says.

The 2023 Leading with a Soul Summit™ Summit seeks to inspire and foster the potential transformation of African leadership across organizations and institutions.

Complete information about the Summit, including the full list of speakers, registration details, and updates, is available on the official website. LSI also encourages interested parties to follow their social media platforms for live updates and event-related announcements.

