Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,546 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,410 in the last 365 days.

Remarks U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome at a Ceremony to Present Healthcare Equipment to Community Midwives

Sindh Rural Support Organization Office, Sukkur

Thank you so much for your kind invitation to be here today.  This is my fourth trip to Sindh since last year’s floods.  Health care services were hit hard, with disproportionate effects on women and children.  Despite the progress that has been made to rebuild the affected areas, many people are still feeling the effects of those devastating floods.

My message today is this:  the United States is still here, still working.  We are committed to you and the work you do to improve the health of women and children.

And I in particular want to commend the heroic work of community midwives.  Your expertise saves lives.  You are the reason we’ve seen a reduction in maternal and infant mortality here in the province.

Many of you had your clinics, service rooms, equipment, and supplies damaged or destroyed in the floods.  We all owe it to you – and the women, families, and communities you serve — to ensure that you have the facilities and equipment you need to conduct this vital work.

Too often, the provision of maternal and child health services is concentrated in urban areas, leaving rural communities underserved. Today I’m announcing that the United States is providing 100 birthing stations and essential equipment to communities affected by last year’s devastating floods.

My hope is that these new birthing stations will improve access to skilled birthing attendants, maternal healthcare, and delivery services.

Thank you for the critical, lifesaving work that you do.  The United States supports you in your efforts to build a brighter and healthier future for the women and children of Sindh.

Thank you very much.

###

By U.S. Mission Pakistan | 11 October, 2023 | Topics: Ambassador, News, Speeches

You just read:

Remarks U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome at a Ceremony to Present Healthcare Equipment to Community Midwives

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more