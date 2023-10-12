Oz Arab Media Announces Strategic Partnership with the Australian Saudi Business Forum (ASBF)

Oz Arab Media Logo

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oz Arab Media, a leading media organization, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with the Australian Saudi Business Forum (ASBF). This collaboration aims to foster and nurture bilateral business relationships between Australia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Australian Saudi Business Forum is an esteemed organization dedicated to promoting and nurturing the bilateral business relationships between the two nations. With a primary focus on enhancing trade and investment opportunities, ASBF is committed to fostering a mutually beneficial business environment. Through various programs and initiatives, ASBF seeks to create opportunities for businesses in both countries to connect, collaborate, and learn from each other.

This includes facilitating business missions, networking events, and business match-making services.

Mr. Sam Jamsheedi, President of the Australian Saudi Business Forum, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "As the President of ASBF, I am proud to lead an organization dedicated to fostering strong bilateral relationships between Australia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This partnership with Oz Arab Media is a testament to our commitment to promoting economic cooperation, talent, expertise exchange, and collaboration initiatives that benefit both countries."

On the other hand, Mr. Remy Wehbe, Director of Oz Arab Media, shared his thoughts on the new partnership, stating, "This collaboration with ASBF is a significant milestone for Oz Arab Media. Our shared vision of strengthening business ties between Australia and Saudi Arabia aligns perfectly with our mission. We believe that by working together, we can create a platform that not only promotes trade and investment but also fosters cultural understanding and mutual respect. I am confident that this partnership will pave the way for numerous opportunities and successes for both our organizations and the broader business community."

Oz Arab Media's partnership with ASBF will leverage the strengths of both organizations to further enhance the business ties between Australia and Saudi Arabia. The collaboration will focus on joint initiatives, events, and programs that will provide businesses in both countries with valuable insights, resources, and opportunities to grow and thrive.

Both organizations invite business-oriented individuals and entities to engage with them and support their efforts to achieve mutual goals and the growth of their businesses in both countries.