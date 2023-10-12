Award-Winning Event Presents The Future of Beauty, Movies, Sports & Tech

Julian S. Newman, Founder and CEO, The FutureCast Foundation Stacy Spikes, Co-founder and CEO, MoviePass Terri Bryant, Founder, Guide Beauty

Industry Leaders Forecast the Future Through Lens of Hope

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High profile C-suite leaders from a range of industries including beauty, entertainment, sports, and tech, are slated to be honored and come together to forecast the future through a lens of hope at FutureCast 2023. The non-traditional business conference will include a social impact awards ceremony, pizza party, and ice cream social. The third annual futurist event will be held Friday, October 20, 2023, at the end of Advertising Week in Manhattan, New York. The hybrid experience will take place in-person at an exclusive location from 8:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET. Virtual and limited in-person tickets are available through October 18th at www.futurecast.me.

The daylong event starts with a fireside chat about the future of movies and a book signing with author Stacy Spikes, co-founder and CEO of MoviePass. Following the opening session is an intimate conversation about accessibility with Guide Beauty founder Terri Bryant, along with a talk about the future of tech featuring Women in Tech US President Lori Rodriguez and Critical Mass Chief Innovation Officer Ara Kurnit. FutureCast 2023 will highlight the future of sports and innovation with special appearances by former professional athletes turned entrepreneurs and conclude with an exclusive tribute to Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary. The closing fireside chat will feature the iconic multi-award-winning music video and television director Benny Boom.

FutureCast 2023 is a must-attend event for CEOs, CMOs, DEI and ESG leaders, social impact founders, HR and talent development professionals, accessibility advocates, and organizations committed to a triple bottom line – people, planet and profits. As an interactive showcase, attendees can expect to glean industry tips from experts who will share innovative strategies and social impact solutions.

According to the 2021 Porter Novelli Purpose Premium Index, 75% of Americans say it is no longer acceptable for companies just to make money; they must positively impact society, and per Edelman’s 2023 Trust Barometer people fear for their economic future without a trust safety net. Only 40% of respondents say they and their families will be better off in five years, a 10-point decline from 2022.

“FutureCast 2023 will explore how to build a more beautiful world by forecasting the future through a lens of hope, which is our theme this year,” said Julian S. Newman, founder and CEO of The FutureCast Foundation. “The idea to launch FutureCast in 2021, was inspired after I read the book Ten Lessons For A Post-Pandemic World by Fareed Zakaria. I felt that the world needed hope and leadership – and we’re looking forward to a third impactful year at FutureCast, with support from our partners.”

The inaugural FutureCast Awards, sponsored by Eclipse Awards and Inclusive Communication Services, will recognize companies and individuals creating local, national, and global social impact. The honorees include:

- Trailblazer Award: Subaru of America, Inc.

- Community Impact Award: Bryce Fluellen, President/Co-Founder, Arthur Lee Consulting & Advisory

- The Champion Award: L. Suzan Kedron, Partner, Jackson Walker LLP

- Global Leader Award: Carlos Sanchez, VP, Groupe Media & Inclusive Buying Solutions, Publicis Media

- Creative Visionary Award: Emilee Syrewicze, Executive Director, Opera Grand Rapids

Subaru of America, Inc. will receive the inaugural FutureCast TrailBlazer Award for their heartwarming commercial “A Beautiful Silence,” from creative agency Carmichael Lynch, featuring 10-year-old, Emmy-nominated deaf actor Keivonn Woodard (The Last of Us) and DeMark Thompson (After Earth/Veep). Keivonn is the first African American deaf actor and second-youngest ever to be nominated for an Emmy Award. Keivonn will be a special guest at the event and the FutureCast Awards will be hosted by DeMark Thompson, who portrays Keivonn’s on-screen Dad in the commercial.

FutureCast 2022 was held at the One World Trade Center and presented by CM Group (now Marigold). Past featured speakers have included thought leaders from General Motors, Google, Linkedin, Oxfam America, UN Women, and New York Times bestselling authors.

FutureCast is an annual Anthem Award-winning event presented by The FutureCast Foundation and sponsored by Critical Mass, Subaru of America, Inc., Jackson Walker LLP, Eclipse Awards, Inclusive Communication Services, Culture Creative, Pod Brooklyn Hotel, Disruptive Technologists, and WrightOne Media Group. FutureCast 2023 is open to the public. Virtual and limited in-person tickets are available through October 18th at www.futurecast.me.

ABOUT FUTURECAST:

FutureCast is an inaugural Anthem Award-winning event presented by The FutureCast Foundation, a global think tank founded by Julian S. Newman. Established in 2021, FutureCast is an innovative and interactive experience that brings together diverse thought leaders from around the world to showcase and strategize social impact solutions. Learn more at www.futurecast.me.

ABOUT JULIAN S. NEWMAN:

As the visionary founder and CEO behind FutureCast, Julian S. Newman was named a Diversity & Inclusion Leader of the Year at the Inaugural Anthem Awards in 2022. Featured on NPR and Fox News affiliates, Julian is an international award-winning expert leading the consulting firm Culture Creative. He is the creator of The Akoni System, a leadership development system and author of the forthcoming book Beautiful Together.

