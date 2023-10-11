Submit Release
Manchin Announces $2.5M for Two West Virginia Hydropower Projects

Charleston, WV – Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced that two hydropower facilities located in St Mary’s, West Virginia, and Montgomery, West Virginia, will receive a total of $2,565,041 through the Hydroelectric Incentives Program in Chairman Manchin’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Program provides funding for electricity generated and sold from dams and other water infrastructure that add or expand hydroelectric power generating capabilities.

“For generations, West Virginia’s rivers have been a crucial source of clean and reliable hydroelectric energy that helped power the production of coal and steel that our nation needed to become the greatest industrial might in the world. I am proud that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to invest in West Virginia and our state’s energy producers that help fulfill our legacy as America’s Energy Powerhouse,” said Chairman Manchin. 

Individual Awards Listed Below:

  • $2,000,000 — Willow Island Hydroelectric Project, American Municipal Power, Inc., St. Mary’s, West Virginia
  • $565,041 — Glen Ferris Hydroelectric Project, Hawks Nest Hydro LLC, Montgomery, West Virginia

